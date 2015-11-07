Henry GrimesBorn 3 November 1935
1935-11-03
Henry Grimes (born November 3, 1935) is a jazz double bassist, violinist, and poet.
After more than a decade of activity and performance, notably as a leading bassist in free jazz, Grimes completely disappeared from the music scene by 1970. Grimes was often presumed dead, but he was rediscovered in 2002 and returned to performing.
The Thing
Don Cherry
Spirits (feat. Albert Ayler, Henry Grimes & Sunny Murray)
Norman Howard
Solo
Henry Grimes
