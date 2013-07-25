Jake Holmes (born December 28, 1939 in San Francisco, California) is an American singer-songwriter and jingle writer who began a recording career in the 1960s.

Holmes is the original author of the song "Dazed and Confused", later reworked by Led Zeppelin, and composed the music to the US Army recruitment jingle "Be All That You Can Be" in the 1980s. The jingle and subsequent advertising campaign was used extensively by the US government throughout the 1980s. Holmes also co-wrote the "Be a Pepper" jingle for the Dr Pepper soft drink.