Henry Albert Azaria ( ə-ZAIR-ee-ə; born April 25, 1964) is an American actor, voice actor, comedian and producer best known for his voice characterizations as a variety of characters in the animated television sitcom The Simpsons (1989–present), which include Moe Szyslak, Apu Nahasapeemapetilon, Chief Wiggum, the Comic Book Guy, Carl Carlson and others. After attending Tufts University, he joined the series with little voice acting experience, but became a regular in its second season, with many of his performances on the show being based on famous actors and characters.

In addition to his work on The Simpsons, Azaria became more widely known for his live-action appearances in feature films such as The Birdcage (1996), Godzilla (1998), Mystery Men (1999), America's Sweethearts (2001), Shattered Glass (2003), Along Came Polly (2004), Run Fatboy Run (2007), Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian (2009) and The Smurfs (2011). Since 2017, he has starred as the title character in Brockmire.