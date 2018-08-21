David PackBorn 15 July 1952
David Pack
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1952-07-15
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e1c41ec2-7713-4f17-a19b-00814c573600
David Pack Biography (Wikipedia)
David Robert Pack (born July 15, 1952) is an American musician and singer who co-founded the rock group Ambrosia in the 1970s.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
David Pack Tracks
Sort by
That Girl Is Gone
David Pack
That Girl Is Gone
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
That Girl Is Gone
Last played on
David Pack Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist