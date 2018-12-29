René y René was a Latin pop duo from Laredo, Texas. Composed of René Ornelas (born August 26, 1936) and René Herrera (born October 2, 1935; died December 20, 2005), the group scored two hit singles in the U.S. in the 1960s. 1964's "Angelito" ("Little Angel") peaked at #43 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart, and 1969's "Lo Mucho que Te Quiero (The More I Love You)" hit #2 on the Adult Contemporary chart and #14 on the Hot 100 chart.

Rene y Rene were among the first Chicano artists to appear on American Bandstand (August 8, 1964). They were inducted into the Tejano Music Hall of Fame in 1990 and the Tejano ROOTS Hall of Fame in 2001.

René Ornelas was still performing (under the name "René René") as of 2010.