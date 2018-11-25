The 45 KingBorn 16 October 1961
The 45 King
1961-10-16
The 45 King Biography (Wikipedia)
Mark Howard James (born October 16, 1961) professionally known as The 45 King (also known as DJ Mark the 45 King), is an American hip hop record producer and disc jockey (DJ) from The Bronx borough of New York City. James began DJing in New Jersey, in the mid-1980s. His pseudonym, the 45 King, came from his ability to make beats using obscure 45 RPM records.
The 45 King Tracks
The 900 Number
The 45 King
The 900 Number
The 900 Number
900 Number
The 45 King
900 Number
900 Number
