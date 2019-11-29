Ferdinand LaubBorn 19 January 1832. Died 17 March 1875
Ferdinand Laub
1832-01-19
Ferdinand Laub Biography (Wikipedia)
Ferdinand Laub (January 19, 1832 – March 17, 1875) was a Czech violinist and composer.
Ferdinand Laub Tracks
Saltarello, Op.4 no.4
Saltarello, Op.4 no.4
