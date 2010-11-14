Asylum PartyFormed 1985. Disbanded 1990
Asylum Party
1985
Asylum Party Biography (Wikipedia)
Asylum Party were a French post-punk/coldwave band formed in 1985 in Courbevoie by guitarist-vocalist Philippe Planchon and bassist-vocalist Thierry Sobézyk. The duo later added keyboardist Pascale Macé. Their sound had gothic rock influences and was very similar to English post-punk bands. Asylum Party, along with fellow French coldwave bands of the same period such as Little Nemo and Mary Goes Round, were considered part of the "Touching Pop" movement (Sobézyk also played in the latter).
Asylum Party Tracks
Julia
Asylum Party
Julia
Julia
