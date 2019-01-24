Brian Poole (born 2 November 1941) is a singer and performer. Poole was the lead singer of 1960s beat band the Tremeloes (1957–1962) then Brian Poole and the Tremeloes (1962–1967). He was brought up in the East End of London and grew up in Barking, East London. He attended Park Modern Secondary School, Barking and Barking Abbey Grammar School.