Brian PooleUK vocalist, worked with the Tremeloes. Born 3 November 1941
Brian Poole
1941-11-03
Brian Poole Biography (Wikipedia)
Brian Poole (born 2 November 1941) is a singer and performer. Poole was the lead singer of 1960s beat band the Tremeloes (1957–1962) then Brian Poole and the Tremeloes (1962–1967). He was brought up in the East End of London and grew up in Barking, East London. He attended Park Modern Secondary School, Barking and Barking Abbey Grammar School.
Brian Poole Tracks
Do You Love Me
Brian Poole
Do You Love Me
Do You Love Me
Twist And Shout
Brian Poole
Twist And Shout
Twist And Shout
Candy Man
Brian Poole
Candy Man
Candy Man
Someone
Brian Poole
Someone
Someone
Someone Someone
Brian Poole
Someone Someone
Someone Someone
I Want Candy
Brian Poole
I Want Candy
I Want Candy
Twelve Steps To Love
Brian Poole
Twelve Steps To Love
Upcoming Events
15
Mar
2019
Brian Poole, Peter Noone, Dave Berry and Vanity Fare
Cliffs Pavilion, Southend On Sea, UK
17
Mar
2019
Brian Poole, Peter Noone, Dave Berry and Vanity Fare
Anvil Arts Centre, Reading, UK
18
Mar
2019
Brian Poole, Peter Noone, Dave Berry and Vanity Fare
The Orchard Theatre, London, UK
19
Mar
2019
Brian Poole, Peter Noone, Dave Berry and Vanity Fare
Theatre, Venue Cymru, Liverpool, UK
26
Mar
2019
Brian Poole, Peter Noone, Dave Berry and Vanity Fare
The Victoria Theatre, Bradford, UK
