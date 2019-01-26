Betsy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p03grcvn.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e1ac833c-4701-4e18-815e-eeb1b7458190
Betsy Biography (Wikipedia)
Elizabeth Humfrey, known professionally as Betsy (stylized as BETSY) is a Welsh singer from Pembrokeshire. She is signed to Warner Bros. worldwide, and was signed to Columbia Records in the US and Canada prior to May 2017. Betsy toured the UK from 25 August 2017, prior to a self-titled debut album which was issued by Warner Brothers on 29 September 2017.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Betsy Performances & Interviews
- Betsy - Fairhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04sd8v2.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04sd8v2.jpg2017-02-09T18:56:00.000ZA stunning voice, string quartet and a magical setting; Betsy performs Fair at Maida Valehttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04sdljp
Betsy - Fair
Betsy Tracks
Sort by
Little White Lies
Betsy
Little White Lies
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0576n2w.jpglink
Little White Lies
Last played on
Wanted More
Betsy
Wanted More
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04fqnxn.jpglink
Wanted More
Last played on
Lost & Found
Betsy
Lost & Found
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p044zs7n.jpglink
Lost & Found
Last played on
Waiting
Betsy
Waiting
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04s962f.jpglink
Waiting
Last played on
Wanted More
Betsy, Columbia
Wanted More
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Wanted More
Performer
Last played on
Wanted More
Betsy
Wanted More
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03grcvn.jpglink
Wanted More
Last played on
You Won't Love Me
Betsy
You Won't Love Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05gqvpn.jpglink
You Won't Love Me
Last played on
Wanted More (Ifan Dafydd Remix)
Betsy
Wanted More (Ifan Dafydd Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03grcvn.jpglink
Wanted More (Ifan Dafydd Remix)
Last played on
Hope
Betsy
Hope
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03grcvn.jpglink
Hope
Last played on
Back to artist