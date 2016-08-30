Texas Lightning is a German quintet from Hamburg which fits in the country music genre and describes itself as old fashioned and hip. Their music is a mix of country and pop drawing from country classic stars like Patsy Cline, Loretta Lynn, Johnny Cash and Tammy Wynette and pop stars such as ABBA, Nancy Sinatra, Linda Ronstadt, Madonna, Michael Jackson and the Beatles, performed with some country humour. The band members are Olli Dittrich as Ringofire (drums and vocals), Jon Flemming Olsen as The Flame (vocals and guitar), Markus Schmidt as Fastfinger (electric guitar and banjo), Uwe Frenzel as Friendly (doublebass and vocals) and Australian Jane Comerford (vocals and ukulele). The band's first performance took place on December 23, 2000, in the music club "Knust" in Hamburg, as Texas Lightning & The Rodeo Rockets, although there have been various changes in the lineup of the band since.