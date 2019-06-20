Ron ElliottGuitarist/songwriter, member of The Beau Brummels. Born 21 October 1943
Ron Elliott
1943-10-21
Ron Elliott Biography (Wikipedia)
Ronald Charles "Ron" Elliott (born October 21, 1943) is an American musician, composer and producer, best known as songwriter and lead guitarist of rock band The Beau Brummels. Elliott wrote or co-wrote the band's 1965 U.S. top 20 hits "Laugh, Laugh" and "Just a Little." In addition to reuniting with the Beau Brummels on occasion over the years, Elliott released a solo album in 1970, and has played on and produced albums by a number of other artists.
