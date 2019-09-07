Roadhouse was a British rock band that once included former Def Leppard members guitarist Pete Willis and drummer Frank Noon. According to the band's website, the band recorded a 4 song demo with Noon as their drummer. However, Noon was no longer in Roadhouse by the time of the recording of their debut album. Roadhouse released their self-titled album in August 1991. The album is often referred to as On a Desert Road, a reference to a line in the song "Time". Several singles were released from the album, with B-sides that are not on the album. The band toured in support of Ian Gillan/No Sweat/Saxon/Two Tribes and recorded four videos for MTV. The single "Hell Can Wait" reached number 9 in the UK Rock Chart.