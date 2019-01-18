Béla FleckBorn 10 July 1958
Béla Fleck Biography (Wikipedia)
Béla Anton Leoš Fleck (born July 10, 1958) is an American banjo player. An innovative and technically proficient banjo player, he is best known for his work with the bands New Grass Revival and Béla Fleck and the Flecktones.
BELA'S TUNE (feat. Natalie MacMaster)
Black Forest
Sonata in C major, K 159
Moto perpetuo in C major Op.11 vers. for banjo and piano
Hall of Mirrors
Little Birdie
If I Could Talk To Another Me
Zona Mona
Quintet For Banjo And Strings: Movement 11
Down in the Swamp
No Place Love Won't Go
Banjo banjo
Ladies Pantalettes / Belles Of Blackville / First House In Connaught
BELA'S TUNE
Texas Barbeque
Frosty Morning
The Star of the County Down
The Gold Ring
The Impostor (Banjo Concerto)
Moto Perpetuo Op 11 No 2 (Bluegrass version)
3 Part invention No 10) BWV 796)
Mazurka om F-Sharp Minor Op 6 No 1
2 part invention No 13 (BWV 784)
Keyboard Sonata in C Major (K.159)
The Yee-Haw Factor
Daybreak
Mountain
Spectacle
New South Africa
Taiyang Chulai
What are they doing in Heaven today
Shotgun Blues
Railroad
Ride to you
Railroad
Mountain
THE WATER IS WIDE
