J. R. MonteroseBorn 19 January 1927. Died 16 September 1993
1927-01-19
J. R. Monterose Biography
J. R. Monterose (January 19, 1927 – September 16, 1993), born Frank Anthony Peter Vincent Monterose, Jr., was an American jazz tenor (and occasional soprano) saxophonist.
Wee Jay
Never Let Me Go
Straight Ahead
