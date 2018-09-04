OutlawsSeminal US southern rock band. Formed 1972
Outlaws
1972
Outlaws Biography (Wikipedia)
The Outlaws are an American southern rock/country rock band best known for their 1975 hit "There Goes Another Love Song" and extended guitar jam "Green Grass and High Tides" from their 1975 debut album, plus their 1980 cover of the Stan Jones classic "(Ghost) Riders in the Sky".
Outlaws Tracks
Colours
Outlaws
Colours
Colours
Last played on
South Carolina
Outlaws
South Carolina
South Carolina
Last played on
There Goes Another Love Song
Outlaws
Outlaws
There Goes Another Love Song
Forget Your Troubles
Outlaws
Outlaws
Forget Your Troubles
Forget Your Troubles
Last played on
Forget Your Troubles Tonight
Outlaws
Outlaws
Forget Your Troubles Tonight
Forget Your Troubles Tonight
Last played on
THERE GOES ANOTHER LOVE SONG
Outlaws
Outlaws
THERE GOES ANOTHER LOVE SONG
THERE GOES ANOTHER LOVE SONG
Last played on
Colours
The Outlaws
Colours
Colours
Last played on
Give Minutes More
Outlaws
Outlaws
Give Minutes More
Give Minutes More
Last played on
Give Me Five Minutes More
Outlaws
Outlaws
Give Me Five Minutes More
Give Me Five Minutes More
Last played on
Lyin Eyes
Outlaws
Lyin Eyes
Lyin Eyes
Last played on
Get Back
Outlaws
Get Back
Get Back
Last played on
