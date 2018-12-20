AtilaUK jazz vocalist
Atila
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e19e34eb-f2f3-41e9-9415-742a4342bbe3
Atila Biography (Wikipedia)
Atila Huseyin is a British jazz singer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Atila Tracks
Sort by
The Christmas Song - Louis Dowdeswell (feat. Atila)
louis dowdeswell
The Christmas Song - Louis Dowdeswell (feat. Atila)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Christmas Song - Louis Dowdeswell (feat. Atila)
Performer
Last played on
L-O-V-E
Atila
L-O-V-E
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
L-O-V-E
Last played on
Nature Boy
Atila
Nature Boy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Nature Boy
Performer
Last played on
Stardust
Atila
Stardust
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Stardust
Performer
Last played on
Wrap Your Troubles In Dreams (Live In Session)
Atila
Wrap Your Troubles In Dreams (Live In Session)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Wrap Your Troubles In Dreams (Live In Session)
Performer
Last played on
Someone
Annabel Williams, National Youth Jazz Orchestra & Atila
Someone
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Someone
Last played on
Upcoming Events
14
Apr
2019
Atila, BBC Big Band
Saffron Hall, Cambridge, UK
Atila Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist