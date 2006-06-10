Zacarías FerreíraDominican bachata artist
Zacarías Ferreíra
Zacarías Ferreíra Biography (Wikipedia)
Zacarías Ferreira is a Bachata artist from the Dominican Republic. He was born in the 1970s in the Dominican Republic. He is the uncle of professional basketball player Karl-Anthony Towns, who currently plays on the Minnesota Timberwolves, of the NBA.
Zacarías Ferreíra Tracks
La Avispa ('The Wasp')
