Ashley LawrenceConductor. Born 5 June 1934. Died 7 May 1990
Ashley Lawrence
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1934-06-05
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e19a51e6-8f1e-468a-9a09-6e4a7fec57a2
Ashley Lawrence Biography (Wikipedia)
Ashley Lawrence or Laurence may refer to:
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Ashley Lawrence Tracks
Sort by
Suite provencale Op.152b - 3 movements 'Animé, Tres Modere & Vif'
Darius Milhaud
Suite provencale Op.152b - 3 movements 'Animé, Tres Modere & Vif'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br460.jpglink
Suite provencale Op.152b - 3 movements 'Animé, Tres Modere & Vif'
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 1975: Prom 50
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ewfbp6
Royal Albert Hall
1975-09-13T07:57:41
13
Sep
1975
Proms 1975: Prom 50
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1974: Prom 16
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eb9rzc
Royal Albert Hall
1974-08-03T07:57:41
3
Aug
1974
Proms 1974: Prom 16
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1974: Prom 06
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ejfxj5
Royal Albert Hall
1974-07-24T07:57:41
24
Jul
1974
Proms 1974: Prom 06
Royal Albert Hall
Back to artist