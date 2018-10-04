Hungarian Quartet1935-1972. Formed 1935. Disbanded 1972
Hungarian Quartet
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1935
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e199308d-bb49-4fab-9a5a-e1675fc55240
Hungarian Quartet Biography (Wikipedia)
The Hungarian String Quartet was a musical ensemble of world renown, particularly famous for its performances of quartets by Beethoven and Bartók. The quartet was founded in Budapest in 1935 (as the New Hungarian Quartet)[clarification needed] and was disbanded in 1972.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Hungarian Quartet Tracks
Sort by
String Quartet in E minor, Op 59 No 2, 'Razumovsky' (3rd mvt)
Ludwig van Beethoven
String Quartet in E minor, Op 59 No 2, 'Razumovsky' (3rd mvt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065ztr1.jpglink
String Quartet in E minor, Op 59 No 2, 'Razumovsky' (3rd mvt)
Last played on
String Quartet No. 15 in A Minor, Op. 132: III. Molto adagio
Ludwig van Beethoven
String Quartet No. 15 in A Minor, Op. 132: III. Molto adagio
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065ztr1.jpglink
String Quartet No. 15 in A Minor, Op. 132: III. Molto adagio
Last played on
String Quartet in C sharp minor, Op 131 (7th mvt)
Ludwig van Beethoven
String Quartet in C sharp minor, Op 131 (7th mvt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065ztr1.jpglink
String Quartet in C sharp minor, Op 131 (7th mvt)
Last played on
Grosse Fuge, Op 133
Ludwig van Beethoven
Grosse Fuge, Op 133
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065ztr1.jpglink
Grosse Fuge, Op 133
Last played on
Quartet for strings (Op.131) in C sharp minor, 6th mvt; Adagio quasi...
Ludwig van Beethoven
Quartet for strings (Op.131) in C sharp minor, 6th mvt; Adagio quasi...
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065ztr1.jpglink
Quartet for strings (Op.131) in C sharp minor, 6th mvt; Adagio quasi...
Last played on
String Quartet in A major, Op 18 No 5
Ludwig van Beethoven
String Quartet in A major, Op 18 No 5
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065ztr1.jpglink
String Quartet in A major, Op 18 No 5
Last played on
String Quartet in F major Op.135 (finale)
Ludwig van Beethoven
String Quartet in F major Op.135 (finale)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065ztr1.jpglink
String Quartet in F major Op.135 (finale)
Last played on
Presto (4th movement, Quartet in D minor, D.810 'Death and the Maiden')
Franz Schubert
Presto (4th movement, Quartet in D minor, D.810 'Death and the Maiden')
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0651rr4.jpglink
Presto (4th movement, Quartet in D minor, D.810 'Death and the Maiden')
Last played on
Quartet for strings (Op.130) in B flat major..., 6th mvt; Gross Fuge
Ludwig van Beethoven
Quartet for strings (Op.130) in B flat major..., 6th mvt; Gross Fuge
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065ztr1.jpglink
Quartet for strings (Op.130) in B flat major..., 6th mvt; Gross Fuge
Last played on
Quartet for strings (Op.130) in B flat major, Finale
Ludwig van Beethoven
Quartet for strings (Op.130) in B flat major, Finale
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065ztr1.jpglink
Quartet for strings (Op.130) in B flat major, Finale
Last played on
Hungarian Quartet Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist