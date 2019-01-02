Founded in 2009, the ensemble members are Anna Katharina Wildermuth and Noëmi Zipperling (violins), Caspar Vinzens (viola) and Lukas Sieber (cello). They attracted wide attention in 2016 after winning the International Joseph Joachim Chamber Music Competition in Weimar, the Jürgen Ponto Foundation prize for chamber music and no fewer than five prizes at the ARD International Music Competition in Munich.

The Aris Quartet has performed over 450 concerts and is today one of the most sought-after ensembles of its generation, with international appearances at major concert halls and leading music festivals.

Photo credit: Simona Bednarek