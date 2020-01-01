Giovanni PuntoBorn 28 September 1746. Died 16 February 1803
Giovanni Punto
Giovanni Punto Biography (Wikipedia)
Jan Václav Stich, better known as Giovanni Punto (28 September 1746 in Žehušice, Bohemia – 16 February 1803 in Prague, Bohemia) was a Czech horn player and a pioneer of the hand-stopping technique which allows natural horns to play a greater number of notes.[citation needed]
