Manuel CarrascoBorn 15 January 1981
Manuel Carrasco
Manuel Carrasco Biography (Wikipedia)
Manuel Carrasco Galloso (born January 15, 1981) is a Spanish pop singer from Isla Cristina (Huelva), Spain. He rose to fame during his participation in the second edition of the Spanish reality TV singing competition Operación Triunfo, where he finished second. He has gone on to record four studio albums, including his debut album, Quiéreme, which sold more than 200,000 records.
Manuel Carrasco Tracks
Kiereme
Manuel Carrasco
Kiereme
Kiereme
