LismoreFormed 2005. Disbanded 2008
Lismore
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2005
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e193934a-ec4c-4ffc-9518-c2c0b5a4363b
Lismore Biography (Wikipedia)
Lismore is an electronic music group formed by vocalist Penelope Trappes and composer/instrumentalist Stephen Hindman in 2004. The group uses both live instruments and programmed beats to achieve their sound.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Lismore Tracks
Sort by
The Birks of Aberfeldy (feat. Lismore)
Shira Kammen
The Birks of Aberfeldy (feat. Lismore)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Birks of Aberfeldy (feat. Lismore)
Last played on
Lismore Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist