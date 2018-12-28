Dhafer YoussefBorn 19 November 1967
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqlkf.jpg
1967-11-19
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e193397d-a888-4b4d-b11d-2a602c24b023
Dhafer Youssef Biography (Wikipedia)
Dhafer Youssef (Arabic: ظافر يوسف; born 19 November 1967 in Teboulba, Tunisia) is a composer, singer and oud player.
Like Dust I May Rise
Nasikabhushani (To Zakir)
Ruby Like Wine
Nasikabhushani (to Zakir) (feat. Zakir Hussain, Eivind Aarset & Hüsnü Şenlendirici)
Delightfully Odd
Of Beauty and Odd
Khira "Indicium Divinum" Elergy For My Mother
Un soupir eternal
Al - Akhtal Rhapsody Part 3 'to Damascus'
Fly Shadow Fly
Cheerful Meshuggah
Cantus Lamentus
Un Soupir Eternel (To A Norwegian Girl, Karen Steen Aarset 1931 - 2004)
Khira - "Indicium Divinum" (Elegy For My Mother)
Birds Canticum - "Birds Requiem" Suite
Improvisation
Shatha
Miel et Cendres
Profane 'The Wine Ode Suite' (feat. Tigran Hamasyan on piano)
Hayastan Dance
Sura
Ya Hobb "In the name of love"
Shaouk
