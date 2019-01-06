Constantin DimitrescuBorn 19 March 1847. Died 9 May 1928
Constantin Dimitrescu
Constantin Dimitrescu Biography (Wikipedia)
Constantin Dimitrescu (19 March 1847 in Blejoi, Romania – 9 May 1928) was a Romanian classic composer and music teacher, one of the most prominent representatives of the late Romantic period.
Constantin Dimitrescu Tracks
Peasant Dance op 15
