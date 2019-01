Pye Corner Audio is a British electronic music project by Martin Jenkins. Originally self-released, Vols 1 - 2 and Vols 3 - 4 of the Black Mill Tapes were released by Type records. Sleep Games (2012) was released on Ghost Box.

As Pye Corner Audio, Jenkins has supported the Scottish band Mogwai and contributed a remix to their 2014 EP Music Industry 3. Fitness Industry 1.