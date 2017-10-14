Bill DixonBorn 5 October 1925. Died 16 June 2010
Bill Dixon
1925-10-05
Bill Dixon Biography (Wikipedia)
Bill Dixon (October 5, 1925 – June 16, 2010) was an American musician, composer, visual artist, and educator. Dixon was one of the seminal figures in the free jazz movement. He played the trumpet, flugelhorn, and piano, often using electronic delay and reverberation.
Bill Dixon Tracks
12th of December
Bill Dixon
12th of December
12th of December
Intrados
Karen Borca, Will Connell, Taylor Ho Bynum, Michel X. Côté, John Hagen, Jackson Krall, Bill Dixon, Bill Dixon, J.D. Parran, Warren Smith, Joe Daley, Dick Griffin, Glynis Lomon, Graham Haynes, Stephen Haynes, Andrew Raffo Dewar, Steve Swell & Andrew Lafkas
Intrados
Intrados
Graffiti
Bill Dixon
Graffiti
Graffiti
Nightfall Pieces 2
Bill Dixon
Nightfall Pieces 2
Nightfall Pieces 2
Bill Dixon
Dance Pieces
Dance Pieces
Voices
Bill Dixon
Voices
Voices
