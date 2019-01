Angelo Bruschini is a British guitarist who has been a member of The Numbers, Rimshots, The Blue Aeroplanes, and currently with Massive Attack. He produced Strangelove's eponymous album in 1997. He also played guitar for Jane Taylor's award-winning single "Blowing This Candle Out" in 2003.

