Angelo Bruschini
Angelo Bruschini
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e18aea99-d3a1-4bc1-81c3-d76a25cffeca
Angelo Bruschini Biography (Wikipedia)
Angelo Bruschini is a British guitarist who has been a member of The Numbers, Rimshots, The Blue Aeroplanes, and currently with Massive Attack. He produced Strangelove's eponymous album in 1997. He also played guitar for Jane Taylor's award-winning single "Blowing This Candle Out" in 2003.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Angelo Bruschini Tracks
Sort by
... And Stones
Allen, Joe, Angelo Bruschini, Langley, John, Alex Lee, Andy McCreeth & The Blue Aeroplanes
... And Stones
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049txy3.jpglink
... And Stones
Last played on
Back to artist