Christine Kittrell (August 11, 1929 – December 19, 2001) was an American R&B singer, who first recorded tracks in 1951 with Louis Brooks and his Band.

Kittrell was born Christine Joygena Porter in Nashville, Tennessee, United States, and as a child was adopted by Fred and Roberta Pennington. She made her professional debut as a singer with Louis Brooks and his Band in 1945. She also toured with Joe Turner's band. Her first record, "Old Man You're Slipping", was made with Brooks in 1951 for the Tennessee record label, and one of her most successful records, "Sittin' Here Drinking" in 1952, featured members of Fats Domino's band.

She sang in clubs in New Orleans as well as Nashville, and became the featured singer with Paul "Hucklebuck" Williams's band in late 1952. In 1953, she started recording as a solo singer for Republic Records, with some regional success; two tracks featured Little Richard on piano and a third had Richard as backing vocalist. The following year, she worked on the west coast with Johnny Otis and Earl Bostic, and also worked with Louis Armstrong, B.B. King, and John Coltrane.