Adam Ant Biography (Wikipedia)
Adam Ant (born Stuart Leslie Goddard; 3 November 1954) is an English singer and musician. He gained popularity as the lead singer of new wave group Adam and the Ants and later as a solo artist, scoring 10 UK top ten hits from 1980 to 1983, including three UK No. 1 singles. He has also worked as an actor, appearing in over two dozen films and television episodes from 1985 to 2003.
Since 2010, Ant has undertaken an intense reactivation of his musical career, performing live regularly in his hometown of London and beyond, recording and releasing a new album and completing six full-length UK national tours, four US national tours, and two Australian tours and with a fifth US tour scheduled and a further album completed and awaiting release.
Adam Ant joins Mark Radcliffe
Adam Ant on performance
Liz Kershaw Interviews Adam Ant (Extended Interview)
