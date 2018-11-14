André CluytensBorn 26 March 1905. Died 3 June 1967
André Cluytens
1905-03-26
André Cluytens Biography (Wikipedia)
André Cluytens (,; born Augustin Zulma Alphonse Cluytens; 26 March 1905 – 3 June 1967) was a Belgian-born French conductor who was active in the concert hall, opera house and recording studio. His repertoire extended from Viennese classics through French composers to 20th century works. Although much of his career was spent in France, he was the first French conductor at Bayreuth in 1955; he also conducted the Ring and Parsifal at La Scala.
André Cluytens Tracks
Egmont, Op 84 (Overture)
Ludwig van Beethoven
Egmont, Op 84 (Overture)
Egmont, Op 84 (Overture)
Romeo and Juliet (Queen Mab Scherzo)
Hector Berlioz
Romeo and Juliet (Queen Mab Scherzo)
Romeo and Juliet (Queen Mab Scherzo)
In the steppes of central Asia
Alexander Borodin
In the steppes of central Asia
In the steppes of central Asia
Symphony No. 11 In G Minor Op.103 (The Year 1905)
Dmitri Shostakovich
Symphony No. 11 In G Minor Op.103 (The Year 1905)
Symphony No. 11 In G Minor Op.103 (The Year 1905)
Faust: Act 5 - Duet. 'Ah! C'est la voix du bien-aimé... Oui, c'est toi je t'aime'
Charles‐François Gounod
Faust: Act 5 - Duet. 'Ah! C'est la voix du bien-aimé... Oui, c'est toi je t'aime'
Faust: Act 5 - Duet. 'Ah! C'est la voix du bien-aimé... Oui, c'est toi je t'aime'
Boris Godunov - Prologue
Modest Petrovich Musorgsky, Boris Christoff, Ana Alexeyeva, John Lanigan, Sofia National Opera Chorus, Paris Conservatoire Concert Society Orch & André Cluytens
Boris Godunov - Prologue
Boris Godunov - Prologue
Orchestra
Violin Concerto in D major, Op 61 (3rd mvt)
Ludwig van Beethoven
Violin Concerto in D major, Op 61 (3rd mvt)
Violin Concerto in D major, Op 61 (3rd mvt)
Symphony No.4 in G, Op.53
Albert Roussel
Symphony No.4 in G, Op.53
Symphony No.4 in G, Op.53
Symphonic Variations
César Franck
Symphonic Variations
Symphonic Variations
Les contes d'Hoffmann
Jacques Offenbach
Les contes d'Hoffmann
Les contes d'Hoffmann
Polovtsian Dances
Alexander Borodin
Polovtsian Dances
Polovtsian Dances
Piano Concerto in G major
Maurice Ravel
Piano Concerto in G major
Piano Concerto in G major
Nous Avons entete une affaire! ACT II Carmen
BIZET, André Cluytens, Chorus and Orchestra of The Opera Comique & Paris
Nous Avons entete une affaire! ACT II Carmen
Nous Avons entete une affaire! ACT II Carmen
Faust
Charles‐François Gounod
Faust
Faust
Symphony No 1 in C major, Op 21 (4th mvt)
Ludwig van Beethoven
Symphony No 1 in C major, Op 21 (4th mvt)
Symphony No 1 in C major, Op 21 (4th mvt)
Faust: Le veau d'or
Charles‐François Gounod
Faust: Le veau d'or
Faust: Le veau d'or
Belle nuit, o nuit d'amour (The Tales of Hoffmann)
Jacques Offenbach
Belle nuit, o nuit d'amour (The Tales of Hoffmann)
Belle nuit, o nuit d'amour (The Tales of Hoffmann)
Symphony No 7 in A major, Op 92 (4th mvt)
Ludwig van Beethoven
Symphony No 7 in A major, Op 92 (4th mvt)
Symphony No 7 in A major, Op 92 (4th mvt)
Piano Concerto No 2 in G minor
Emil Grigoryevich Gilels
Piano Concerto No 2 in G minor
Piano Concerto No 2 in G minor
Fidelio Overture, Op 72
Ludwig van Beethoven
Fidelio Overture, Op 72
Fidelio Overture, Op 72
Damnation of Faust: Autrefois un Roi du Thule
National Opera Theatre Orchestra, Pierre Ladhuie, André Cluytens, Hector Berlioz & Rita Gorr
Damnation of Faust: Autrefois un Roi du Thule
Damnation of Faust: Autrefois un Roi du Thule
Alceste: Divinites du Styx
Christoph Willibald Gluck
Alceste: Divinites du Styx
Alceste: Divinites du Styx
Capriccio Espagnol Op. 34
Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov
Capriccio Espagnol Op. 34
Capriccio Espagnol Op. 34
O Dieu! Que de bijoux (Faust)
Charles‐François Gounod
O Dieu! Que de bijoux (Faust)
O Dieu! Que de bijoux (Faust)
from The Tales of Hoffmann, Act II
"Les oiseaux dans la charmille"
from The Tales of Hoffmann, Act II
from The Tales of Hoffmann, Act II
Symphony No 1 in C major, Op 21
Ludwig van Beethoven
Symphony No 1 in C major, Op 21
Symphony No 1 in C major, Op 21
André Cluytens Links
