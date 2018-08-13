The Cheeky GirlsFormed 2002
The Cheeky Girls
2002
The Cheeky Girls are a Romanian-born British-based recording act consisting of twin sisters Gabriela and Monica Irimia (born 31 October 1982), originally from Cluj-Napoca. After appearing as auditionees in Popstars: The Rivals, they achieved success in the charts with four top 10 hits between 2002 and 2004. They are best known for their debut single, "Cheeky Song (Touch My Bum)", which has sold more than 1.2 million copies worldwide.
Cheeky Song
Cheeky Song (Touch My Bum)
Cheeky Flamenco
Hooray Its A Cheeky Holiday
Have_a_cheeky_christmas
The Cheeky Song
Salsa in the Disco
