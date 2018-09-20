Günther WeissenbornBorn 2 June 1911. Died 25 February 2001
Günther Weißenborn (2 June 1911 – 25 February 2001) was a German classical pianist, accompanist, conductor and academic teacher.
An die Musik, D 547
Franz Schubert
Liebeslieder Walzer, Op 52
Erik Werba
Archibald Douglas
Hermann Prey
Apollo e Dafne HWV 122 - Cara pianta
BERLIN PHILHARMONIC ORCHESTRA, George Frideric Handel, Dietrich Fischer-Dieskau & Günther Weissenborn
