EyedeaBorn 9 November 1981. Died 17 October 2010
Eyedea
1981-11-09
Eyedea Biography (Wikipedia)
Micheal David Larsen (November 9, 1981 – October 16, 2010), better known by his stage name Eyedea, was an American musician, rapper and poet. He was a freestyle battle champion and songwriter from Saint Paul, Minnesota.
Larsen had appeared as a solo artist under the pseudonym Oliver Hart, and as the MC half of the duo Eyedea & Abilities (along with longtime friend and collaborator DJ Abilities). He was first signed under Slug's independent hip-hop label Rhymesayers Entertainment before founding his own record label Crushkill Recordings.
