Christopher TitusBorn 1 October 1964
Christopher Titus
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1964-10-01
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e1772c0f-3875-4bf4-8b3e-65d9bdba2950
Christopher Titus Biography (Wikipedia)
Christopher Todd Titus (born October 1, 1964) is an American comedian and actor. He grew up in Newark, California. Titus came to network audiences with the eponymous FOX show Titus, of which he was the star, executive producer and co-creator. He is also a stand-up comedian whose act revolves around his dysfunctional family and shocking life experiences.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Christopher Titus Tracks
Sort by
English
Christopher Titus
English
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
English
Last played on
Christopher Titus Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist