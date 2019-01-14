John Dankworth and His Orchestra
John Dankworth and His Orchestra
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e1761cd9-3538-4c5b-998b-7f6216bf076c
Tracks
Sort by
African Waltz
John Dankworth and His Orchestra
African Waltz
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
African Waltz
Last played on
Tomorrow's World
John Dankworth and His Orchestra
Tomorrow's World
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tomorrow's World
Last played on
Experiments With Mice
John Dankworth and His Orchestra
Experiments With Mice
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Experiments With Mice
Last played on
Firth Of Fourths
John Dankworth and His Orchestra
Firth Of Fourths
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Firth Of Fourths
Last played on
Stompin' At The Savoy
John Dankworth and His Orchestra
Stompin' At The Savoy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Stompin' At The Savoy
Last played on
Beefeaters
John Dankworth Orchestra
Beefeaters
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Beefeaters
Performer
Last played on
Don No More
John Dankworth
Don No More
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgn5.jpglink
Don No More
Last played on
Skyliner
John Dankworth and His Orchestra
Skyliner
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Skyliner
Last played on
Perdido
Cleo Laine
Perdido
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgnm.jpglink
Perdido
Last played on
Theme: Return From Ashes
John Dankworth and His Orchestra
Theme: Return From Ashes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Theme: Return From Ashes
Last played on
After The Party
John Dankworth
After The Party
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgn5.jpglink
After The Party
Last played on
Mark I
John Dankworth
Mark I
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgn5.jpglink
Mark I
Last played on
Holloway House
John Dankworth
Holloway House
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgn5.jpglink
Holloway House
Last played on
Telford's Change
John Dankworth
Telford's Change
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgn5.jpglink
Telford's Change
Last played on
Perdido
John Dankworth
Perdido
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgn5.jpglink
Perdido
Last played on
Esso Blues
John Dankworth
Esso Blues
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgn5.jpglink
Esso Blues
Last played on
Runnin' Wild
John Dankworth
Runnin' Wild
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgn5.jpglink
Runnin' Wild
Last played on
Sophisticated Lady
John Dankworth
Sophisticated Lady
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgn5.jpglink
Sophisticated Lady
Last played on
Off Duty
John Dankworth
Off Duty
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgn5.jpglink
Off Duty
Last played on
Tomorrow's World
John Dankworth
Tomorrow's World
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgn5.jpglink
Tomorrow's World
Last played on
Sailor
John Dankworth
Sailor
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgn5.jpglink
Sailor
Last played on
Artist Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist