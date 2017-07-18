One Eskimo, stylized as One eskimO, is an English indie rock band formed in 2005 by lead singer Kristian Leontiou, sound designer Craigie Dodds and drummer/percussionist Adam Falkner. They are also an animated band that are fronted by four fictional unnamed characters, that are referred to as Eskimo (Vocals/Keys), Penguin (Lead Guitar), Monkey (Bass Guitar/Horns), and Giraffe (percussion). These characters are present in media such as album artwork, music videos, online content, and sometimes appear in live shows.

In 2010, the band's debut single, "Kandi", secured a 6-week No. 1 spot on the AAA charts and received the Song of the Year 2010 AAA Music Award. This opened doors to perform on such shows as The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, Jimmy Kimmel Live! and multiple appearances on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, who even called the band back for Ellen's special birthday show in January 2011.

After signing to U.S. label Shangri-La Records, the band loaded into a van and drove across all 50 states to tour, collecting new fans in each city they played. They appeared at Coachella and Mile High Festival, and supported the likes of Tricky, Faithless, Tori Amos, Gomez and Michael Franti & Spearhead.