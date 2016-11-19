Hafliði HallgrímssonBorn 1941
Hafliði Hallgrímsson
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical1.jpg
1941
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e16d18a8-2eca-43e8-81b6-634ff8b04bf6
Hafliði Hallgrímsson Biography (Wikipedia)
Hafliði Hallgrímsson (born 1941 in Akureyri) is an Icelandic composer, current living in Bath, UK. Hafliði was the principal cellist of the Scottish Chamber Orchestra, but left that position in 1983 to pursue a full-time career as a composer. In 2008, he became composer-in-residence of the Iceland Symphony Orchestra (through 2010).
In 1970, Hallgrímsson played the (uncredited) cello solo on “Atom Heart Mother” by Pink Floyd.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Hafliði Hallgrímsson Tracks
Sort by
Mini Stories -18 The Ship Sails North
Hafliði Hallgrímsson
Mini Stories -18 The Ship Sails North
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mini Stories -18 The Ship Sails North
Ensemble
Last played on
Narratives from the Deep North
Hafliði Hallgrímsson
Narratives from the Deep North
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02tvmqb.jpglink
Narratives from the Deep North
Last played on
Sonnet No.78 by Michelangelo
Hafliði Hallgrímsson
Sonnet No.78 by Michelangelo
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0471f3k.jpglink
Sonnet No.78 by Michelangelo
Last played on
Ricercare
Hafliði Hallgrímsson
Ricercare
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ricercare
Last played on
Metamorphoses Op 16
Hafliði Hallgrímsson
Metamorphoses Op 16
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Metamorphoses Op 16
Last played on
Back to artist