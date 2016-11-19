Hafliði Hallgrímsson (born 1941 in Akureyri) is an Icelandic composer, current living in Bath, UK. Hafliði was the principal cellist of the Scottish Chamber Orchestra, but left that position in 1983 to pursue a full-time career as a composer. In 2008, he became composer-in-residence of the Iceland Symphony Orchestra (through 2010).

In 1970, Hallgrímsson played the (uncredited) cello solo on “Atom Heart Mother” by Pink Floyd.