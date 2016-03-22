SpyElectronic / House group Ricky Fobis, Igor S & Lady Brian
Spy
Spy Tracks
Dragonfly (Dub Mix)
Last played on
Double Trouble (feat. Total Science)
Last played on
Fields of Joy (VIP Mix)
Last played on
Upcoming Events
2
Feb
2019
S.P.Y, Danny Byrd, Unglued and Urbandawn
The Old Fire Station, Bournemouth, UK
9
Feb
2019
S.P.Y, High Contrast, Danny Byrd, London Elektricity, Whiney, Inja, Keeno, Unglued, Hugh Hardie, DJ LENS, Bryan Gee, Saxxon, Nicky Blackmarket, Upgrade, D*Minds, Dazee and TS2W
Printworks London, London, UK
23
Feb
2019
S.P.Y, Danny Byrd, Kings Of The Rollers, Unglued, LFM, Serum, Bou, Frenetic, Inja, Lowqui, Degs and Busta
The Mill Digbeth, Birmingham, UK
9
Mar
2019
S.P.Y, Kings Of The Rollers, Camo & Krooked, Danny Byrd, London Elektricity, Unglued, Hugh Hardie, Dillinja, Bryan Gee, Jumpin' Jack Frost, Nu:Tone, Logistics, Makoto, Bou, Stompz, Etherwood, Keeno, Whiney, Lakeway, Sweetpea, Constrict, Dynamite MC, Carasel, Degs, Daxta MC, Inja, SP:MC, IC3, MC Texas, Ruthless Mc, MC Tempza and Remidy MC
Motion, Bristol, UK
5
Apr
2019
S.P.Y, DJ Marky, Danny Byrd, Unglued, Ruthless Mc and GQ
Roadmender, Northampton, UK
