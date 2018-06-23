Maurice WhiteEarth, Wind & Fire. Born 19 December 1941. Died 3 February 2016
Maurice White Biography (Wikipedia)
Maurice White (December 19, 1941 – February 4, 2016) was an American musician, singer, songwriter, record producer, and arranger. He was the founder of the band Earth, Wind & Fire; served as the band's main songwriter and record producer; and was its co-lead singer with Philip Bailey.
White has been described as a "musical renaissance man" by Allmusic and a "maestro" by Billboard. He was nominated for a total of 22 Grammys, of which he won seven. White was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the Vocal Group Hall of Fame as a member of Earth, Wind & Fire, and was also inducted individually into the Songwriters Hall of Fame.
White worked with several other famous recording artists, including Deniece Williams, the Emotions, Barbra Streisand, and Neil Diamond.
