The New Zealand Youth Choir is a mixed choir consisting of around 50 singers, auditioned nationally every 3 years from around New Zealand. The choir accepts members aged between 18 and 25 at the time of audition, and places will generally be offered for three years.

The choir was formed in 1979 by Guy Jansen and has subsequently been conducted by Professor Peter Godfrey (1980 to 1988), Dr Karen Grylls (1989 to 2010) and David Squire (since 2011). As at February 2015, Dr Grylls is an associate professor and head of choral studies at the University of Auckland. The choir is governed by the Choirs Aotearoa New Zealand Trust (which also governs Voices New Zealand Chamber Choir and the NZYC Alumni Choir). The Chief Executive of the Trust is Arne Herrmann, who has held this position since mid 2016.