DJ RushBorn 9 January 1970
DJ Rush
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1970-01-09
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e1649010-6ebe-4ce7-98d8-cc6e5fa686fa
DJ Rush Biography (Wikipedia)
Isaiah Major (born January 9, 1970 in Chicago, Illinois, United States) best known as DJ Rush, is an American musician, DJ and record producer of electronic music.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
DJ Rush Tracks
Sort by
Freaks on Hubbard (Dave Clarke Remix)
DJ Rush
Freaks on Hubbard (Dave Clarke Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Freaks on Hubbard (Dave Clarke Remix)
Last played on
Ejection
DJ Rush
Ejection
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ejection
Last played on
Whistle
DJ Rush
Whistle
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Whistle
Last played on
Bright Lights Big City (Dj Rush Edit)
Craig Alexander
Bright Lights Big City (Dj Rush Edit)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bright Lights Big City (Dj Rush Edit)
Last played on
I Like It Like This (Rush Classic Mix)
DJ Rush
I Like It Like This (Rush Classic Mix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Reactor
DJ Rush
The Reactor
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Reactor
Last played on
I Like It Like This
DJ Rush
I Like It Like This
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Like It Like This
Last played on
**** Bass (Popof Remix 1)
DJ Rush
**** Bass (Popof Remix 1)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
**** Bass (Popof Remix 1)
Last played on
DJ Rush Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist