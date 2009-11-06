Erik MongrainBorn 12 April 1980
Erik Mongrain
1980-04-12
Erik Mongrain Biography (Wikipedia)
Erik Mongrain (born April 12, 1980 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada) is a Canadian composer and guitarist. He has a unique and dark acoustic style, with a wide array of different techniques, approaches and textures reminiscent of Michael Hedges.
Erik Mongrain Tracks
Airtap!
Erik Mongrain
Airtap!
Airtap!
