Chris Montez Born 17 January 1943
Chris Montez
1943-01-17
Chris Montez Biography (Wikipedia)
Chris Montez (born Ezekiel Christopher Montanez on January 17, 1943) is an American guitarist and vocalist, whose stylistic approach has ranged from rock & roll to pop standards and Latin music. His rock sound is exemplified in songs such as his 1962 hit "Let's Dance", which reached #4 on the Billboard Hot 100. When his early music's popularity began to fade, he switched to a more traditional role as a popular singer of soft ballads, scoring a hit with "Call Me" in 1966. He has also recorded in Latin styles. Over the intervening years, he has continued to work in all three modes.
Chris Montez Tracks
The More I See You
Chris Montez
The More I See You
Let's Dance
Chris Montez
Let's Dance
Let's Dance
Some Kinda Fun
Chris Montez
Some Kinda Fun
Some Kinda Fun
Call Me
Chris Montez
Call Me
Call Me
