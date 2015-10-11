Undine Eliza Anna Smith Moore (25 August 1904 – 6 February 1989) was a notable and prolific African-American composer of the 20th century. She was also a professor emeritus at Virginia State University. Moore wrote more than 100 compositions, although only about 26 of these were published in her lifetime. Much of her work was composed for choir or voice and many of these were inspired by black spirituals and folk music. Moore once said that she was "a teacher who composes, rather than a composer who teaches."