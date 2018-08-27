Fort Minor was the American hip hop side project of Mike Shinoda, who is better known as the rhythm guitarist, keyboardist, producer, and lead vocalist of the American rock band Linkin Park. Shinoda's debut solo album as Fort Minor, The Rising Tied, was released on November 22, 2005. The album's fourth single, "Where'd You Go", propelled Fort Minor to stardom, reaching No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100.