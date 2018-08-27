Fort MinorFormed 2005
Fort Minor
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2005
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e1564e98-978b-4947-8698-f6fd6f8b0181
Fort Minor Biography (Wikipedia)
Fort Minor was the American hip hop side project of Mike Shinoda, who is better known as the rhythm guitarist, keyboardist, producer, and lead vocalist of the American rock band Linkin Park. Shinoda's debut solo album as Fort Minor, The Rising Tied, was released on November 22, 2005. The album's fourth single, "Where'd You Go", propelled Fort Minor to stardom, reaching No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Fort Minor Tracks
Sort by
Remember The Name (feat. Styles of Beyond)
Fort Minor
Remember The Name (feat. Styles of Beyond)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Remember The Name (feat. Styles of Beyond)
Last played on
Remember The Name
Fort Minor
Remember The Name
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bwddw.jpglink
Remember The Name
Last played on
Welcome
Fort Minor
Welcome
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Welcome
Last played on
Playlists featuring Fort Minor
Fort Minor Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist