Fiddlin’ John CarsonBorn 23 March 1868. Died 11 December 1949
Fiddlin’ John Carson
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1868-03-23
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e1552774-b34b-41e9-a58b-459bd398504b
Fiddlin’ John Carson Biography (Wikipedia)
Fiddlin' John Carson (March 23, 1868 – December 11, 1949) was an American old-time fiddler and singer who recorded what is widely considered to be the first country music song featuring vocals and lyrics.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Fiddlin’ John Carson Tracks
Sort by
Taxes On The Farmer Feeds Them All
Fiddlin’ John Carson
Taxes On The Farmer Feeds Them All
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Christmas Time Will Soon Be Over
Fiddlin' John Carson
Christmas Time Will Soon Be Over
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Christmas Time Will Soon Be Over
Performer
Last played on
I'm Going to Take the Train to Charlotte
Fiddlin’ John Carson
I'm Going to Take the Train to Charlotte
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I'm Going to Take the Train to Charlotte
Last played on
The Little Old Log Cabin in the Lane
Fiddlin’ John Carson
The Little Old Log Cabin in the Lane
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Little Old Log Cabin in the Lane
Last played on
Fiddlin’ John Carson Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist