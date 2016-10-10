Béatrice Uria‐MonzonFrench mezzo‐soprano. Born 28 December 1963
Béatrice Uria‐Monzon
1963-12-28
Béatrice Uria‐Monzon Biography (Wikipedia)
Béatrice Uria-Monzon (born 28 December 1963) in Agen (Lot-et-Garonne) is a French mezzo-soprano.
Béatrice Uria‐Monzon Tracks
Scenes from Macbeth - opera in 4 acts (1865 revised version):
Giuseppe Verdi
Scenes from Macbeth - opera in 4 acts (1865 revised version):
Scenes from Macbeth - opera in 4 acts (1865 revised version):
Stabat Mater
Gioachino Rossini
Stabat Mater
Stabat Mater
Alcyone
Orchestre du Capitole de Toulouse, Mireille Delunsch, Maurice Ravel, Béatrice Uria-Monzon, Paul Groves & Michel Plasson
Alcyone
Alcyone
