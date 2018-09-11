Amanda Anne PlattOf The Honeycutters
Amanda Anne Platt
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e1501517-df5e-4d32-8d79-e40a5bf0586a
Amanda Anne Platt Tracks
Sort by
Birthday Song
Amanda Anne Platt
Birthday Song
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p036trkq.jpglink
Birthday Song
Last played on
Diamond In The Rough
Amanda Anne Platt
Diamond In The Rough
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Diamond In The Rough
Last played on
Learning How To Love Him
Amanda Anne Platt & The Honeymakers
Learning How To Love Him
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Learning How To Love Him
Performer
Last played on
What We've Got
Amanda Anne Platt
What We've Got
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
What We've Got
Last played on
Birthday Song
Amanda Anne Platt and The Honeycutters
Birthday Song
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Birthday Song
Performer
Last played on
Back to artist